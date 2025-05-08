Bauchi gov reiterates commitment to safe school initiative

Bauchi Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated its commitment of his administration to adequate security of all public schools across the State in order to enhance teaching and learning.

The Governor stated this at the launching ceremony of the Safe Schools Stakeholders Forum on the Security of Schools, other learning places and the inauguration of Bauchi State Police Command’s School Protection Squad held on Thursday in Bauchi.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Security AIG Ahmad AbdurRahman (rtd), the Governor commended the Federal Government for the safe school initiative saying that it is coming at a time when it was most needed.

He assured that his administration will support the initiative for success saying that though the state remains one of the safest in the country, the need to fortify cannot be overemphasized to ensure an environment conducive for learning.

Bala Mohammed told the gathering that his administration has committed huge resources to standardize education through improving on structures and training of personnel for effective service delivery.

The Governor then urged the Officers and personnel deployed for the Schools protection squad to be more cautious while protecting the schools taking note of fragility of the students.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun lauded the Safe School Initiative, saying that the educational Security Policy provides a detailed framework of proactive and prompt response mechanisms to counter any emerging security threat and guarantee the safety and security of schools, Students,Teachers, Non-Academic Staff and the host communities in order to ensure smooth implementation of teaching and learning in schools.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector of Police, Zone 12 Headquarters Bauchi, AIG Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu psc, the IGP said that the importance of schools to the development of the nation cannot be over emphasized, pointing out that Schools are not only spaces of knowledge, but nurturing ground for future leaders of the country

He stressed that, “Our gathering here today at this epoch event is a clear reminder of the responsibility that rest on our shoulders to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our children.”

The IGP added that,”Protection of lives and properties is a core mandate of the Nigeria Police and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun is working tirelessly in collaboration and active partnership with stakeholders.He has equally directed all Commissioners of Police In the States to also engage their various stakeholders to ensure that, the safety of schools is guaranteed in line with the overall National Plan of financing safe schools Initiative across the federation”

According to him, “It is by working that we can achieve a safer, more secured and conducive environment for our children.This program is a significant stride towards all inclusive approaches to safe school and learning environments.”

He added that,”It is therefore, imperative that our educational authorities and community leaders work hand in glove with the police and other security agencies to ensure that, our schools are fortified against any potential threat.”

“As we engage in discussion over the next two days, I urge you to show your expertise, experiences and perspectives to develop innovative solutions and actionable plans that will enhance the security and resilience of schools in Bauchi,“ he said.

Speaking earlier, the National Coordinator on financing Safe schools, Hajiya Halima Iliya said that strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the protection of education is one of the objectives of National plan on financing safe schools.

According to her, taking into cognizance the significant gap in physical security, in and around schools and host communities, a near absence of rapid response infrastructure and poor levels of security awareness among school administrators and other critical stakeholders.

She stressed that the national plan has incorporated a mult-level approach to provide response security coverage host communities, schools and other learning places adopting Whole Society Approach in the protection of education.

She called on states that are yet to key into Safe Schools Program to do so in order to achieve measurable outcomes which will improve Nigeria rating in Human Capital Index in the long run.