South-East PDP moves to fill vacant National Secretary seat

The Spokesperson of Opposition lawmakers coalition and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State leader, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere has said that the South East Caucus of the Party was ready to nominate replacement for the sacked national secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu next week.

Hon Ugochinyere in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Thursday stated that Anyanwu’s alleged plot to use the court to derail the process would not stop the emergence of a new leader.

The lawmaker who represents Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, hailed Enugu Gov, Peter Mbah for providing strong leadership for South East despite challenges.

He expressed optimism that Ude Okoye will be nominated as national secretary, and usher in positive development in the party.

According to him, “the South East PDP have already started the process of the committee meeting were likely the South East will nominate a consensus candidate which most of us lawmakers and leaders have already agreed will be Udeh Okoye. Submitted to the National working Committee for rectification and this process is also in line with also the Supreme Court decision that issues of leadership and internal affairs of the political party and in view of Anyanwu’s removal as national secretary of the party, not even removal but in view of the vacancy that is existing in the office of the national secretary as a result of his removal and not just removal he voluntarily decision to run for governorship which created the vacancy of national secretary and the party had no option than to remove him to fill that vacancy.

“The replacement for the office of national secretary which was vacant or occupied initially by Samuel Anyanwu who is now our former secretary, the process of replacement has commenced. And the southeast zone of the executive committee is meeting in Enugu state and at the end of that meeting. A nomination will be made to the national working committee which will be rectified subject to the Neck meeting which is coming up. So the issue of who is national secretary of our party will be resolved in the coming days, as the party has already appointed and acting national secretary. The deputy national secretary is now acting as the acting national secretary that is to be rectified by the national working committee and also supported by our governors and at the Neck meeting the substantive secretary by God’s grace in the person of Udo Okoye who I’m rooting for, who majority of the PDP party members across the nation are rooting for, will be rectified as the substantive national secretary bringing an end to this months of endless shameless politics lead by Anyanwu who is proudly working for APC but desperately wanting to hang on as the national secretary of the PDP.

“So Anyanwu’s replacement will be filed and dominated in the coming days. It will be Udo Okoye and everybody in the party can’t wait to see this happen because they weakened us so much and made us competent and so weak. Somebody is proudly working for APC and there’s nothing we can do to correct that error, that nonsense simply because he feels like the only way to remain the national secretary is to carry the handbag of an APC Minister in the person of Wike and that gives him a ticket to continue and remain our national secretary. That nonsense has come to an end and by God’s grace Udo Okoye will be nominated as national secretary and rectified. And while we are waiting for that, you can see the positive development in the party like I told you before that 2 federal lawmakers will decamp to the party and those 2 federal lawmakers have also decamp to the party in the person of Hon. Obeta and the other of our brother who has also joined him and the other of our brother who has also joined him to join our party. And we are so proud because of this prospect that is emerging that’s why nobody will allow any nonentity to stand in the way or form an organization of a substantive national secretary to fill the vacancy in the office of national secretary.”

