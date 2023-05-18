The confirmation was made by the Controller, Nigeria Correctional Services, Bauchi State Command, Ali Abubakar in a telephone conversation with our Correspondent while reacting to a petition by a human rights activist.

In his reaction to the development, the Controller said that “This is something that I cannot talk to you about over the phone, this is something that you should meet me in the office by 9.00 am.”

“You were told that we tortured, we don’t torture people in the Custodial Center, it is not only in this Command but all over the country, we don’t torture anybody,” he said.

According to him, “The man that died, died because he had the case of low BP, and it was confirmed that he had that sickness, people were contacted on that respect, we were even arranging to bring medication for him. So we have a qualified medical Doctor in the Center who checked him and confirmed that he had low BP.”

The Controller stressed that” So, there is no question of anything that has to do with torture. When it started, they took him to the Clinic and the medical Doctor confirmed that he had that low BP, so we were trying to get medication for him but unfortunately, he gave up. That’s it.”

A human rights organization had called on Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, categorically condemn the actions of the Commissioner of Police, the Controller of Nigeria Correctional Services, and the two Senior Special Advisers who appeared to be undermining the principles and objectives of his government.

The call was made by a Human Rights Organization based in Bauchi state, Council for Affirmative Action (COFAA) which wrote a letter to the Governor drawing his attention to the death of one of Sayawa leaders remanded in Correctional Centre, Bauchi, recently, one Yusuf Bala.

According to COFAA, the attention of the Governor was being drawn to the death of one of the suspects arrested in connection to a recent Communal clash over a Chieftaincy tussle in Sang community of Bogoro local government area of the state.

This was contained in the letter titled, Re: Emergency: Letter of Complaint and Demand against Commissioner of police, Controller of Nigeria Correctional Services and two other Senior Special Advisers, to the Governor for criminal conspiracy, gross inhumane treatment, abuse of power and the murder of Yusuf Bala as well as the attempted killing of Air Commodore Ishaku Komo rtd, Gung Zaar-select and five others in Bauchi custodial centre.

“We, the Council for Affirmative Action, write this letter to bring to your attention, a grave matter of concern involving high-ranking officials within your administration”, letter which was dated 17th May 2023 and signed by Mbami Iliya Sabka, Undercover Human Rights Defender, Executive Director Council For Affirmative Action.

“We have received a complaint from the relatives of the victims, alleging that two members of your cabinet who serve as Senior Special Advisers conspired with the Commissioner of Police and the Controller of Nigeria Correctional Services to perpetrate acts of gross inhumanity, abuse of power, and murder”, the Rights Organization further alleged.





According to COFAA, “the incidents in question occurred at the Bauchi Custodial Centre and are detailed as follows: “On the 15th day of April 2023, at approximately 1900hrs, it is alleged that the two aforementioned Senior Special Advisers contacted the Commissioner of Police via phone, reporting a communal clash in Sang Village of Borogo LGA, purportedly stemming from the coronation of a Hamlet Head of Sang Village named Mr Mathew Ishaya”.

While noting that Air Commodore Ishaku Komo retired who holds the title of Gung Zaar Select, was in Kaduna State at his Kaduna residence during the said coronation but was invited by the Bauchi and got arrested upon honouring the invitation.

“Subsequently, the Commissioner of Police, acting upon the information provided by the Senior Special Advisers, invited Air Commodore Ishaku Komo via phone call and promptly arrested Matthew Ishaya, Yakubu Bala, Appolos Hassan, Nathaniel Joshua, Abenagu Zakka, and James Dajum”, Sabka said.

He said that the arrested suspects were charged with offences such as criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance of public peace, mischief by fire, causing grievous hurt, and culpable homicide against Apollos Danlami and Naemiya Bature.

He further stated that the victims were informed by the police that their arrest and detention were ordered from the Government House and were then subjected to severe torture for the duration of three days in police custody.

“Subsequently, the victims were transferred to the Bauchi Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Services, Bauchi State Command, where the dehumanization continued”, the human rights organization said.

“Tragically, one of the victims, Yusuf Bala (Bature), lost his life due to the inhumane treatment he endured while in prison”, COFAA revealed.

The rights organization raised the alarm that Air Commodore Ishaku Komo and others are presented in a state of coma as a result of the ongoing torture they are experiencing within the Bauchi Custodial Centre.

“It is pertinent to note that the corpse of Mr Yusuf Bala (Bature) has been deposited at the Mortuary at Abubakar Tafawa Balawa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi, as revealed by our investigations”, the Rights group said.

“Your Excellency, we are compelled to ask whether your Senior Special Advisers, within a democratic society, possess the authority to instruct the police and correctional personnel to dehumanize the victims and unlawfully murder Mr Yusuf Bala (Bature) without following due process of the law”, the letter reads in parts.

“We earnestly request that you intervene promptly and order the immediate release of the victims for the sake of their safety and the restoration of public peace”, COFAA demanded.

It also demanded that the perpetrators of the heinous acts of extra-judicial killing be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“No individual, regardless of their position or affiliation, should be considered above the law under your watch as the Chief Security Officer of the State”, Mbami said.

“Your Excellency, we believe that it is of utmost importance to address these grave violations of human rights and abuse of power. The actions of these individuals tarnish the reputation of your administration and jeopardize the trust of the people you serve”, he said.

“We trust in your commitment to justice, fairness, and the well-being of your constituents. Your swift and resolute response to this matter will not only restore faith in the government but also demonstrate your dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens”, the letter added.

When contacted for a reaction on the new development, Bauchi State Police Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili declined to comment saying, “Ask the court or the Correctional Service because it is contempt of court now.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…