President Muhammadu Buhari has in a recent appointment replaced Dr. Kashim Akor with Dr. Nasir Olaitan Raji-Mustapha as the Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), following the expiration of the formers’ tenure.

Dr. Kashim Akor was the DG of NPC for 8 years starting from 2015 till 19 May, 2022. Till his appointment as the new Director-General of the Centre, Raji-Mustapha was the Director of the Procurement Department of the Centre since 2016.

According to a press statement signed by NPC Public Relations Officer, Victor Ainoko, “appointment of Dr. Nasir Olaitan Raji-MUStaPha was received with joy and gladness by the members of staff of the Centre because of his vast experience and contribution to the transformation of NPC to a key agency of the Federal Government under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“The announcement of Raji-Mustapha’s took place on the 4th of May, 2023 at the Conference Room of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment during the extra-ordinary management meeting of the Ministry.” Ainoko said.

He added, “The confirmation of the DG of the Centre by President Muhammadu Buhari, was done by Senator. Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, who stated that Dr. Nasir Olaitan Raji-Mustapha’s appointment takes effect from the 19‘“ May, 2023 when the tenure of Dr. Kashim Akor rounds up on the 18 May 2023.

“Sen. Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige eulogized the outgoing Director General for a stellar performance and his unwavering contribution to the Ministry and Nigeria at large. However he urged the incoming Director-General to sustain and raise the bar higher as the Centre had become a trailblazer in the Ministry.”

Ainoko further said; “Dr. Nasir Oiaitan Raji-Mustapha joined the service of National Productivity Centre as a Senior Productivity Research Officer in 1994. He was a research fellow with European Economic Commission (EEC) between 1991-1993 prior to joining the Centre. Dr. Raji-Mustapha has undergone various local and international productivity courses among which are the Basic and Advanced courses for productivity practitioners by Asian Productivity Organization (APO).

“Dr Raji-Mustapha was Ag. Head of defunct Agricultural Department between 1997-1999 and rose through the ranks to become a Director. He was Director of Procurement Department of the Centre since 2016 till his appointment as the Director-General, National Productivity Centre. His wealth of experience and exposure in both local and international research and productivity capacity building will benefit the Centre and Nigeria at large.

“The National Productivity Centre is an agency of the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment saddled with the task of stimulating and promoting productivity consciousness in all sectors of the Nigerian economy, monitor productivity trends and 1ead the productivity movement in Nigeria to ensure a competitive and productive economy.

“The Centre engages in developing the mindset of individuals and institutionalizing productivity culture amongst organizations for the enhancement of service delivery and quality of 1ife through productivity promotion and advocacy, capacity building, consultancy services, productivity measurement and productivity & quality improvement programme.”

