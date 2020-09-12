Basic style rules for every woman

Looking good is not just about trends, it is feeling confident in your style basics because these basic style rules never fail despite the fact that trends come and go. Adding some of these tips to your daily dressing-up routine will make you look.

Invest in staples

Jeans, black pants, jackets and blazers and work shoes are all pieces that don’t fall into the trends of the season but will instead last you forever. It is better to spend more on one item than have to buy it multiple times due to poor quality.

If you find a look that works, stick with it

If you find yourself in an outfit that you go to day after day and it looks amazing on you, why not make it your signature look?

Little black dress (LBD)

The LBD symbolises effortless elegance, simplicity and style. It is a closet staple that every woman needs because it is versatile, perfect for any occasion, timeless and figure flattering.

Find a good tailor

A good tailor can revise, refine and revive just about anything. By simply tailoring a few key pieces, you can revitalise a stale wardrobe, save money and look like a million bucks.

Accessorise with brights

If you have a closet that is full of neutrals such as navy, black or grey, try and accessorise them with bright colours when dressing up.

Wear sunglasses

Why not try protecting your eyes in style?

High heels can change your look

Yes, they can be painful and they are not so good for the feet, but heels can really take an outfit from a zero to a hundred.

Don’t pretend it fits

There are times we have to accept that our bodies have changed in one way or another, so buy only clothes that fit.

Invest in styles that work for your shape

Investing in styles and designs that look great and work for your body shape is essential. If you are not sure of what clothes work best for you, take a cue from the most flattering items you already own.

Prepare for the fitting room

Trying on clothes is essential, especially if you don’t or can’t return them later, so don’t ever go shopping when you are unprepared to try them out in the fitting room.

When in doubt, overdress

There is nothing worse than showing up at an event underdressed, so if you don’t know what the dress code for an event is, just overdress.

Learn basic sewing skills

Learning how to mend hems or resew buttons will make life much easier.

Invest in good underwear

Wearing nice under wears will make you feel special and very comfortable.

Confidence is key

Do not worry about what others think about your outfit. Just feel confident in yourself.

