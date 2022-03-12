BASEPA commissions environmental mobile court complex

The newly constructed Environmental Mobile Court Complex, the Enforcement office and the Industrial Training Students Hall of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) have been commissioned with the aim of ensuring quick dispensation of justice in relation to environmental offences.

The complex was commissioned on Friday, by the Registrar, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council (EHORECON), Dr Yakubu Muhammad Baba.

While commissioning the complex, the Registrar said that constructing the mobile court complex indicated that BASEPA as a service and a regulatory organisation, is ready and capable of promoting Environmental Health practice.

He then promised that EHORECON as a registration body for environmental health workers in the country will assist the Agency with all the Technical support for domesticating the National Environmental Health Policy in the state.

While acknowledging other developmental footprints in the Agency, such as the Digital Economy Center, office accommodation, working tools among others, the Registrar said that he was not surprised, considering the leadership style of BASEPA DG and intellectual prowess imploring the Agency’s personnel to continue supporting the Director-General.

The Registrar also said that Dr Kabir’s track records of transparency and judicious utilisation of the Agency’s funds are today manifesting in almost all sectors of the Agency and urged him to maintain the tempo as History will remember him as one of the best people the Agency has as a leader.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Housing and Environment, Hamisu Muazu Shira commended the Registrar for having time to grace the all-important occasion.

“BASEPA as the only Agency under my Ministry, I must confess that, I am the happiest person, because all that the Director-General achieved today, my ministry will take the credits” said the commissioner.

He also Congratulated the Director-General for his appointment as the State Coordinator of ACReSAL and assured his continued support and that of the Governor for the Agency to deliver its mandates of keeping the State clean healthy and the Environment protected.

Earlier in his welcome address, Director General of the Agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir acknowledged the support and encouragement by Governor Bala Mohammed as well as the Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Hamisu Muazu Shira, which he said are paramount that ginger him to achieve this feat.

He also acknowledged the support of the Registrar of the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria ( EHORECON) Dr Yakubu Muhammad Baba, Directors of the Agency and other critical stakeholders such as the NESREA, Primary Health Care Development, BACATMA among others.

According to the Director-General, since assumption of office, all his missions are to redirect the Agency to operate in accordance with the best practices, hence the provision of the court complex for trying all environmental offences.

He expressed optimism that, BASEPA will achieve that courtesy of the support of the Governor, the Commissioner in collaboration with other critical stakeholders working as partners.

The DG also pledged to make sure that the Agency stand tall above its peers in terms of staff discipline and productivity, capacity building, dedication to duty, transparency and effective service delivery for the betterment of all.

He also used the occasion to appreciate the level of support and cooperation of his staff towards achieving this and urged them to properly maintain all the developmental initiatives, Buildings as well as equipment even after his tenure.

Dr Kabir also inform the Registrar and other invited dignitaries that, Governor Bala Abdulqadir Mohammed appointed him as the State Coordinator of Afro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) a World Bank project worth almost $700m targeting to resolve lingering issues across Environmental, Agricultural and Water Resources sectors in Nineteen (19) States of the country.

The entourage was later conducted round to see other transformational changes taking place within the agency’s headquarters.

