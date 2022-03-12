Osun 2022: Adekunle Fadahunsi emerges AA candidate

Osun State chapter of the Action Alliance (AA), on Saturday held its party governorship primary election, having Prince Adekunle Fadahunsi emerging as the party flag bearer in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

In the contest held at the state party Secretariat in Osogbo, Fadahunsi polled 85 votes against his contender, Pastor Ayodeji Oni who scored 6 votes at the indirect primary election.

Speaking after the declaration of Fadahunsi as the winner of the contest, the primary election committee chairman, Hon Aliyu Inuwa Dandoge said Prince Adekunle Fadahunsi was declared elected having satisfied the constitutional provisions of the party.

The committee chairman who is the Kano chairman of Action Alliance, commended the party members for their good coordination before, during and after the election and charged them to be optimistic that, the party candidate would win the awaiting Governorship election in the state.

He added that the action alliance is a party that is blessed with a formidable structure that could stand the test of time and maintained that, there is no cause for alarm for party members to exercise fear in the contest ahead.

In his own comment, after handing over the party flag to Fadahunsi, the national chairman of the party, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje congratulated him and affirmed that, through the party, he would become the next governor of the state by the grace of God.

He remarked, “Action Alliance will emerge victorious at the end of July 16, governorship election in Osun State; as people are yearning for a party that would rescue them for alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress APC and Peoples Democratic Party PDP and AA is the best option for the assignment.”

In his acceptance speech, Prince Olaniyi Fadahunsi called on all members to unite and work assiduously for the party declaring that there is no victor or vanquished in the outcome of the primary.

According to him, “We will together offer a better alternative to the status quo governance that has not propelled the state forward since the advent of democracy in 1999.”

He charged the party members to rally around him to make his dream of becoming the next governor in the state a reality and promised to make the state more virile if voted in as the state governor.

“I want to assure you that, I will exploit all the resources available in the state both human and material to deliver the dividend of democracy to Osun people,” he submitted.

