Business activities were paralysed in Plateau State as Banks, civil servants and other corporate organizations complied with the warning strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Going round Jos, the State capital, the major streets were deserted as only few motorists were seen plying the major roads while Joseph Gomwalk, state secretariat, was under lock and key.

Chairman of Plateau chapter of NLC, Comrade Eugene Manji, said civil servants in the state have joined the two days nationwide warning strike.

According to him, “as I speak, we are doing it, but also NULGE in the state are already on strike, they remain where they are, as such we are just joining them to fulfill the two days warning strike and after ours, we leave them to continue.

“We are complying with the National directive from our leaders and we are fully complying. All the civil servants are at home obeying the directive in the state NLC.

The Commissioner of Police, Julius Alawari, while reacting, said; “We are aware of the strike, it is a sit at home strike, we will not allow any protest, road walk or procession.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned because some people may want to go against them and have put adequate security measures in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order.

However, the chairman of Plateau chapter of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Kenneth Shama, said, “we comply with the National directive on the Plateau as our members obeyed and are in their offices working as such we backout.”

