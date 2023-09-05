FRESH details have surfaced on how President Bola Tinubu settled for the immediate

past Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (COS).

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the president had indeed identified a number of qualities his would-be COS must possess even before he resolved to publicly declare his presidential bid.

Some of the qualities Tinubu had in mind included experience, proven track record capacity, competence, and poise, which were said to have worked in favour of the Lagos State-born ex-speaker.

One of the sources privy to a meticulous process behind his choice of Chief of Staff from a retinue of interested and qualified associates of the president, said the critical role the latter played in the thick of the campaign for the election was also factored into the choice.

Tinubu is known for going for professionals and talents with huge potential to add value to governance and carve a niche for themselves in the service of their fatherland and humanity.

This is evident in the role he played in the emergence of top government functionaries, from president to vice-president, governors, ministers, legislative leaders among others spanning the nation’s political landscape.

“President Tinubu had articulated his vision for the ideal Chief of Staff before publicly declaring his interest to run. He was determined to select an individual who possessed a unique blend of qualities to navigate the complexities of Nigerian politics successfully,” one of the high-level sources said. .

Realising how important the position of COS is in promoting the vision of any administration, Tinubu was also reportedly conscious “of the intricate terrain of Nigerian politics, particularly after the late Abba Kyari’s influential tenure as COS.

“Tinubu, also known for his decisiveness and thorough consideration of key appointments was seeking a Chief of Staff with a specific set of qualities. Experience and a proven track record were non- negotiable criteria. He had no intentions of entering the presidency with a Chief of Staff who was still learning the ropes of how to support a president in running a nation,” the source stated.

The president was said to have painstakingly followed the “impressive manner” Gbajabiamila piloted the affairs of the House, especially how he used his wealth of “experience managing various national challenges, including handling labour crisis and negotiating with unions” a role that further gave him an edge over other contenders for the exalted office.





The source noted: “None of the other contenders came close to the level of nation-building experience that Gbajabiamila had acquired during his time as the number four man in the country.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu was not swayed by how long someone has been around him but rather focused on capacity, posture, and competence when selecting his Chief of Staff,” the source emphasised.

The removal of subsidy from petrol by the president shortly after Tinubu took the oath of office on May 29, upped the ante on the discussion over who becomes the COS following the hoopla triggered by the removal.

The major economic policy generated what the sources termed as concerns about national stability, thus the urgent need by the president to find “a perfect fit; someone that is both loyal and is also able to support the president in maintaining calm and peace during this challenging time.”

The sources said two other factors that influenced the decision on the choice of the COS was hard work and ability to use government resources to support the people.

Another factor that put Gbajabiamila in good stead was the timing of the Students Loan Bill, which Tinubu signed to the applause of many Nigerians because of the wide appeal for the legislation.

“The signing of that bill orchestrated by Gbajabiamila gave huge political capital to the president.

Above all, the meticulous process behind President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff selection underscores his commitment to delivering effective leadership to Nigeria.

“His vision for a strong, competent, and experienced Chief of Staff reflects his determination to navigate the complex political terrain and address the nation’s pressing challenges,” another source declared.