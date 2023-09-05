The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that construction works on the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja will commence and finish within 12 months.

Speaking at the Airport on Tuesday while on an inspection, Keyamo said the recent meeting between the Aviation ministry and the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory paved the way for the commencement of work on the Project.

“You know I had to go and meet the FCT minister and get that project off the ground to clear the obstacles on the way. So as of today, the report I have is the money we paid to FCT for them to pay to the settlers there, they have started paying them and they started moving.

“This is a project Nigerians have been waiting for forever. It has been a controversial project from our Obasanjo time to now. Well, thankfully, this government is set to commence that project and it’s one of the projects that is a low-hanging fruit for us and we think it’s extremely important.

“So, the second runway for a gateway like Abuja for the capital city is extremely important and I pray that all agencies of government, the National Assembly, the presidency, will give us the support to make sure we deliver that project within 12 months”.

On why the Nigeria Air and the Airport concession projects remain suspended, the Minister revealed that Agencies under the Aviation ministry had raised a red flag concerning the two projects, stating that he will not wave off red flags.

“So no final decision has been taken on all of these but I won’t be here because it will be very irresponsible of me as a minister to come in and agencies of governments are raising red flags here and there, and I will keep quiet. I’m not talking about even Nigerians complaining, agencies of government are raising red flags about both projects.

“people were already putting machineries in motion to commit themselves, so as to save them and save us. I said don’t commit, hold on. Don’t commit anything so that your commitments will not go into these adventures. Like I said before, be responsive to the feelings of Nigerians, to the red flags that have been raised by certain agencies of government, and then we take a final decision” he stated

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE