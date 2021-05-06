Bandits: No school was shut down in Abuja ― FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday, allayed the fears of parents, guardians and other stakeholders of their children’s safety in the schools operating in Abuja, saying no school was shut down within the territory over a possible attack by bandits.

Director, Administration and Finance, Education Secretariat of the FCT Administration, Mallam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, who made this clarification at a press briefing in Abuja, said the administration had put series of measures in place to forestall any eventuality in the territory.

It will be recalled that some reports stated that some private schools in Bwari Area Council of Abuja were allegedly shut down their activities, on Wednesday, over the fear of possible attack by kidnappers.

It was further reported that some schools hurriedly sent their students home when news got to them that over 200 unidentified men suspected to be bandits were dropped by a truck in Sabon Wuse area of Niger State, a border town with the area council.

But Mallam Abdulrazaq said FCT schools which resumed the third term academic session last month had been running smoothly with daily and intensive monitoring and inspection mechanism in place by its various departments mandated with such responsibilities.

The director stressed that in the face of emerging security challenges, the education secretariat had continued to strengthen its security personnel and surveillance with strict adherence to security tips and ensure a conducive learning environment with full compliance to the Covid-19 protocols.

Mallam Abdulrazaq, therefore, called on parents, guardians and stakeholders not to relent in complementing the government’s efforts and sustaining the various safety measures the administration had already put in place.

