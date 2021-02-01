Bandits kill three in Kaduna

Bandits have killed three people in separate attacks in Giwa and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

In Giwa, the bandits had attacked Garawa village of Fatika District and killed one Alhaji Sa’adu. It was gathered too that the bandits raided Anguwar Danyaya of the same Fatika district and killed one Suleiman Audu.

In Zango Kataf, security had informed the state government that bandits had killed one John Isah, and injured three others in another attack at Wawan Rafi village of Zango Kataf.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, disclosed that two AK 47 rifles were recovered along with over 43 rounds of ammunition from two persons, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje.

The duo, the statement declared, were arrested for interrogation, however, the statement said while the troops were trailing the bandits, an irate mob comprising of youths and some individuals launched a violent protest and forcibly freed the arrested suspects.

“Governor Nasir el-rufai expressed sadness on the report and prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead while wishing the injured ones speedy recovery.

“The governor frowned at the disruption of security operation and further directed security agencies to proceed with thorough investigations into the attack and subsequent protest.

“Investigations into the incidents are in progress,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Bandits kill three in Kaduna