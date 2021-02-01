Kano to commence evacuation of hawkers, beggars, others

Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad Umar, has said that all necessary arrangements have been concluded to commence the evacuation of street hawkers, beggars and people roaming the streets purposelessly.

She made the assertion on Monday while speaking with pressmen in her office.

She stated that the government has since met with stakeholders including community and religious leaders as well as the traditional institutions in the five emirates of the state to brainstorm on the best approach of ridding the streets of these categories of people.

Accordingly, the state government has since released N4 million to effect the operation across the state.

“We have concluded plans to clear the streets of Kano of hawkers and beggars to ensure sanity and rid the streets of all forms of crimes.

“The project is due to begin on Wednesday and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the streets are sanitized.

“This is also part of the steps to enhance the fight against COVID-19 and a task force has since been composed to that effect,” the commissioner declared.

The ministry also made public receiving two batches of Almajiris from Kaduna State recently.

There are also 47 homeless men and women that are going to be rehabilitated and moved out of the streets.

