Bandits have tragically taken the life of the District Head of Sarkin Kudu town in Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State, Ali Hakimi.

Reports indicate that Hakimi was attacked within his palace around 12:30 a.m. on Friday by a group of 10 bandits, resulting in his untimely demise.

According to a resident of the town, Bello Adamu, who spoke to the Daily Trust, the deceased held a significant position as the brother of the chief of the Sarkin Kudu chiefdom.

Adamu further revealed that the bandits have been carrying out multiple attacks in the chiefdom lately, resulting in several abductions within the community.

“The attackers escaped into the bush after killing the district head, and everyone in the area is leaving in fear because nobody knows the next target of the bandits,” Adamu said.

The police have yet to react to the incident as of the time of this report.

