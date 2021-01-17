Bandits kill 10 in Zamfara fresh attack

Suspected bandits have killed 10 people in a fresh attack at Janbako village of Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

A resident of the village, Malam Ibrahim Janbako, told Tribune Online that scores of bandits on motorcycles besieged the village at around 10:25 am on Sunday, with weapons, shooting sporadically in the town.

He revealed that during the encounter with bandits, the vigilantes killed five of the bandits but they took away the bodies and ran into the forest.

“As I am talking to you now, we buried six people and we are preparing for the burial of the remaining four killed by the bandits. We have sent vigilantes to guard our cemetery in order to have a chance to bury our people killed by the bandits.

“As soon as we heard sounds of gunshots, our people run into the bush including women and children but unfortunately, we lost ten people,” he said.

He commended the security personnel particularly the military and police for their quick response after receiving their distress call.

He appealed to Zamfara State and Federal Government to deploy more joint task forces to the area to intensify efforts to mitigate insecurity bedevilling the state as a result of the activities of bandits.

Efforts to get Zamfara State police command public relations officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, failed as all his telephone numbers were switched off as at the time of filing the report.

