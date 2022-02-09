Bandits attack: Police deploy tactical team in Imo

The Imo State Police has deployed tactical units of the command to Mmahu Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State to assist the Egbema Police Division to forestall any reprisal attack.

This is coming following the killings of 8 persons by a bandit in the Mmahu community

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Imo State Police Command through the Spokesman of the command CSP Michael Abatham said that on 8th February 2022, the bandit identified “Ossy led about twenty armed men with their faces masked to Mmaahu Community in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, went to the following identified person houses namely; Charles Mgbarahor, Funky Anane, Charity Nwachukwu, Edeme Okoro, Isaac Ojenya, Ndubuisi Nwabusi, and Junior Ifeyinwoke, shot and killed them.

The commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Hussaini said that the Divisional Police Officer on receipt of the information immediately mobilised his men and other patrol teams to the area.

Rabiu said that on the arrival of the team at the scene, the hoodlums have deserted the place, leaving seven persons dead.

He said that through a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the killing has elements of cultism.

He said that the bandit “Ossy” is an escapee from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri who is reasonably suspected to belong to a cult group known as “De- Gbam” adding that those persons killed are suspected to belong to another cult group known as “De- Well”.

The Commissioner called for calm in the community, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Intelligence Investigation Department ( SCID ) to immediately, commence a discreet investigation with a mandate to fish out the perpetrators behind this dastardly act.

