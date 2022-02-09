Bauchi gov expresses fear over unidentified helicopter hovering over Lame/Burra reserve, calls for urgent security action

Few days after he declared that Toro LGA remains the epicenter of insecurity which has defied all efforts to check in Bauchi State, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has again raised alarm over the suspicious movement of an unknown helicopter operating around Lame-Burra Forest.

The Governor who is worried stiff about the situation was speaking when he granted the audience to the recently deployed Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operation Command (SOC) of Nigerian Air Force, Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Tajuddeen Yusuf in Bauchi at the Government House.

Bala Mohammed said that he was speaking based on the intelligent reports received from security agents and the local community over the suspicious movement of the helicopter which mission is not known.

The Governor therefore called on personnel of the Nigerian Air Force base in the state to intensify surveillance in the area with a view to identifying the suspected helicopter as well as to protect people’s lives and property.

The Governor also said that the call for the intensification of security operations in the area by the officers and men of the Nigeria Air Force became imperative considering the present security situation in most parts of the country.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide all the necessary support to consolidate on the gains recorded in the fight against various forms of criminality across the state.

The Governor stressed that his administration has remained committed to ensuring that adequate security was provided saying that the government has spent a huge sum of money to that effect.

Speaking earlier, the new Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operation Command (SOC), Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Tajudeen Yusuf said that the Command was aware of the situation and investigation are ongoing with a view to checking the trend and apprehending the suspected helicopter for appropriate action.

Air Vice-Marshal Tajudeen Yusuf who commended the State Government for its concern over the security threat in the state, called on the public to assist the command with useful information to discharge its duties diligently.

He assured that the Command will work closely with the state government as well as other security agencies operating in the state in order to ensure adequate safety for the people of the state.

