Bamise’s death: Plans ongoing to install cameras on BRT buses ― Lagos First Lady

First Lady of Lagos state, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that plans are ongoing to ensure the installation of cameras in all Bus Rapid Buses (BRT) in the state.

Ibijoke made this disclosure during the protest against the rejection of gender equality bill by the National Assembly, on Tuesday morning in Lagos.

She described the death of Oluwabamise as devastating, shocking and a big slap on the faces of women all over the country.

The Governor’s wife also assured that efforts will be intensified to ensure the protection of the drivers.

Tribune Online reported that Oluwabamise Ayanwole went missing after she boarded a BRT service on February 26.

Oluwabamise boarded the state-owned transport service at Chevron Bus Stop, Lekki, enroute Oshodi around 7 pm but never got to her destination.