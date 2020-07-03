Bad roads, checkpoints hindrances to tourism activities — Onilude

Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Segun Onilude, has called on the relevant authorities to come to their aid with regards to fixing bad roads and security agents’ check points, as it is hindering the development of tourism in the area.

Onilude, who made this call recently, said no businessman would want to do business in an area that has these conditions.”

Badagry, which he said has the potential to be great, but lacks the infrastructure to support what is on the ground, needs urgent facilities upgrade to make the tourism enclave easy access caused by bad roads and clog of unprecedented roadblocks/checkpoints. “These are serious hindrances to tourism traffic and other allied business activities.”

Onilude wondered why Badagry; an ancient town and often referred to as the cradle of civilisation with western education and Christianity first in Nigeria, has a lot of natural endowments such as islands, beaches, first storey building in the country, ‘Point of No Return/slave root, these unique features have not reflected structurally in terms of advancements in the community.

“Historically and talking about tourism, especially in Lagos State, Badagry is the home of tourism.

“And that is why, even good as we have all these things, we should be the Jerusalem of Nigeria. If we are not Jerusalem of Nigeria, we should be Mecca of Lagos State.”

Onilude said when you tell people to come to Badagry, the first thing that comes to their mind is the roads.

“That’s why we always call on the state because fixing roads costs a lot of money. And when you talk about roads that would be about five, six to 10 kilometers that means it involves a lot of money. And maybe when the state would come to our rescue in that, it would hasten the development of that area.

“A lot of people want to come and site industries, hotels here, but these roads give a lot of setbacks. This is an international road linking up most West African countries and I’ve had people saying that from Ghana to Togo, to Benin Republic, there’s no pothole”, he complained.

Another issue Onilude regretted was that of security agents (police, customs, immigration, and border patrol) taking advantage of the deplorable state of the roads to mount checkpoints, turning them into toll gates.

“Within a kilometer, you see about three checkpoints. No matter the size of your vehicle, you must part with either 200 to 500 naira.

“When you are on the road, you will see from Agbara to Seme, you will see about 70 roadblocks, checkpoints, Oh God! You will be discouraged.

“From grapevine that I heard, they’ve seen that from Agbara to Seme and Owode, we have about 92 checkpoints.

“It’s 92 in a distance that is not up to thirty kilometers.what I’m saying is that it’s not even one, but in one kilometer you will meet 92 checkpoints. What were they looking for?” he asked.

He however advised that stakeholders should make themselves available whenever invited to proffer solutions to the numerous challenges confronting them.

