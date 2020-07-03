COVID-19: Runsewe debuts with virtual cultural tour

The National Council for Arts and Culture has unveiled a documented series of virtual cultural tours of Nigeria to bring the sights and sounds of the 36 states of the country to the excitement of Nigerians at home and abroad as a comprehensive companion to face the new normal of COVID-19.

The virtual cultural tour of Nigeria which is one of the many series of the councils’ zoom conferences (the seventh in the series of zoom meetings) since the COVID-19 lockdown, is the first in Nigeria and a springboard to the domestic promotion of the country’s rich potentialities.

Speaking during the zoom meeting, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, said that the essence of the weekly virtual meetings was to keep stakeholders engaged and the sector busy at this period of a global health emergency.

He said that rather than keeping the sector idle, the virtual meetings were evolved to get the views and opinions of experts, members of the diplomatic community and industry players on emerging trends and how to reposition the sector to mitigate the effects of post COVID-19.

Runsewe said that the virtual cultural tour is an opportunity for participants worldwide to tour Nigeria from the comfort of their homes and to mark the end of the first series of online meetings of the council.

He noted that Nigeria has diverse cultural manifestations which offer great opportunity for investment in tourism and other recreational services, saying that the virtual narrative will go a long way to put Nigeria in the right perspective in the comity of nations.

“COVID-19 is like rain falling and it gives us an opportunity to think outside the box and to come up with this virtual cultural tour which serves as a therapy and rain jacket for the pandemic.”

The online cultural tour is made up of two parts, the executive summary and an array of cultural manifestations across the country.

The executive summary showcases Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom State, South-West Nigeria; Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi State, North-Western Nigeria; Ikogosi Warm Spring in Ekiti State, South-South Nigeria.

Others are Leje Iron Smithing Kingdom in Enugu State, South-Eastern Nigeria; Kanta Museum in Kebbi State, North-Western Nigeria and Military Cemetery in Zugeru, Niger State in North-Central Nigeria.

The NCAC DG said that the virtual cultural tour would be used as a template for the forth-coming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) slated to hold in Jos, Plateau State in October this year.

“Plateau State shall be the first state to experience NCAC Drive-In Theatre with all the COVID-19 protocol,” Runsewe added.

Runsewe said that a link shall be provided to enable Nigerians to view the complete package from across the country.

