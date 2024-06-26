The Afenifere Youth Progressive Front (AYPF) has condemned the dynamite explosion that occurred among protesters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

The group, expressed concern that the purported protest, which was organised by top political leaders turned violent which led to the death of one of the protesters while attempting to detonate a dynamite, causing increased tension in the state.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Adelowo Rotimi Johnson, AYPF, stated that the actions of the protesters were completely unacceptable.

The group described the act as “terrorism and an extreme form of political expression.”

It said the incident is a stark reminder of the dangerous trajectory that politics has taken in Nigeria.

AYPF, called on law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The statement reads in parts:”The Afenifere Youth Progressive Front (AYPF), totally condemns the fatal dynamite explosion that occurred among protesters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

“The heinous act perpetrated by criminals posing as political supporters is totally unacceptable.

“The actions of the protesters is a full-blown act of terrorism and an extreme form of political expression. Their actions have heightened tension in Rivers, forcing peace-loving residents to live in fear.”

