Ayo Classic gets ready for new album launch

Two of the benchmarks that often define an artiste’s career are having a chart-topping album and flourishing on a record label. It then becomes cherry on the cake if international deals follow.

Fast rising music star, John Dewumo, popularly known as Ayo Classic, appears to be riding on a crest as he recently signed with a United States-based record label and has an album on the way.

Speaking with Saturday Tribune, the singer who has made name for himself in the genre of gospel-juju music admitted to have been influenced by the likes of Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade and Shina Peters while growing up.

“I started singing since JSS3 which was when I decided to embrace my talent. Then, I listened a lot to Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade and Sir Shina Peters, among others.”

Speaking on the release of his eagerly-awaited album, the Badagry-born musician disclosed that an album launch and award ceremony will be held at Badagry, Lagos very soon and fans should expect to be treated to an exciting blend of juju, gospel and hip hop.

As he plans the album release, he disclosed that an album launch that would herald the release was on the way with important personalities from all walks of life ready to grace the event.

The launch according to him would take his music career to a whole new level.

He said he had always looked forward to a day that would bring together many people to witness the birth of something big from him.

For somebody whose mainstay is the juju music, he hinted that his ability to always switch from one genre to another gives him the edge above his peers.