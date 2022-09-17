Avoiding marital crisis in trying times

The time we are in the world today is a trying time. A lot of stressful events are plaguing the world. This includes economic crisis, and insecurity. These come in various shades and colours. It’s a quite challenging moment for the world thus leading to a high degree of conflicts in relationships. Friends, employers and employees, government and citizens fight due to pressures of life.

With this situation we all need to exercise great caution in dealing with ourselves. This becomes quite needful for married couples since we cannot afford to ignore ourselves, unlike in other relationships, that can be jettisoned, if need be.

For instance, many husbands are going through a lot in terms of under employment,loss of jobs, failed businesses etc. As a result, wives are going through a lot of stress to keep the house running. They have become saddled with the responsibility, which hitherto had been solely shouldered by the husbands, or jointly shared by the couples. That’s in the area of finance.When this is added to house keeping, the stress is better imagined, than expected.

Given this scenario, fragile is the best description of the peace in many homes. It requires great wisdom on the parts of both the husbands and wives to maintain this fragile peace. This is why all hands must be on deck to ensure that harmony in the marriage doesn’t break down.

How do we ensure that?

Patience

Husbands and wives have to exercise restraint in dealing with themselves in the face of the pressure of funding for the family. While husbands get touchy due to failure in the responsibility of providing for the homes, wives become easily irritated due to overburden nature of providing for the homes. The resultant effect is frequency of conflicts. But, with patience, both can weather through the storms of the pressure at the home front.

Increased couples discussion.

Couples must spend more time together in discussion, so as to minimise the risk of mental torture for each other. Depression thrives easily in a situation of lack and inadequacy of financial resources in the house. Couples should therefore be there for each other, to give hope for the future.

Not only that, the discussion should also cover possible solution to the state of things in the home. They should spend time to plan for a better life for the family.

The discussion must also cover counselling each other against vices and enticement for bad behaviour. They should watch each other’s back for evil association and communications that will corrupt good manners. It’s a well known fact that temptation for misbehaviour is high in the situation of financial crisis. Spending time together helps each other’s stability in maintaining behavioural sanity.

Intentional sexual health.

In the time of crisis, there is the tendency for sex to take the back seat in the marriage. Like someone said, hungry stomach doesn’t easily make allowance for sex. A hungry man is an angry man. Sex will not flow easily in the time of crisis. So, each couple must be intentional to engage in sex. They should encourage each other to be sexually active in this period of crisis. One of the benefits of sex is to relieve stress. So, couples must take stress off by engaging in great sex. It’s the time for couples to give each other great sex treatment, in order to prevent a breakdown of their health.

Increased friendly behaviour





“What are friends is for?” a popular saying. Friendship should be taken full advantage of during crisis. Couples must deliberately befriend each other in times like this. This becomes easier if friendship skills have been learnt by them before now.

*God factor must be deployed

Faith in the Supreme Being helps us to weather through storms of life. Couples should therefore take advantage of the God factor in maintaining harmony in the marriage, in times of crisis. Calling upon God helps to give hope for the future. It helps us to see light at the end of the tunnel. So, if there’s any time to draw closer to God, it’s the time in which we are.

The schools are reopening for the session, couples must come together to ensure that the students have a successful resumption. It should not make us drift apart. Rather, we should bond together. Remember that together we stand. My prayers and thoughts for best wishes are with all couples and families in the light of the present situation, and always.

