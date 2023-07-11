Senator Gbenga Daniel and former governor of Ogun State, has advised politicians who are either former Governors in the National Assembly or in other political appointments to avoid the temptation of falling for double remunerations.

Senator Daniel said this on Tuesday, while fielding questions from the anchors of the breakfast show of Channels television, Sunrise Daily.

He said it was safer for former governors to reject double remuneration by collecting both their allowances as former governor and earning salaries as Senators or in whatever federal elective or appointive position because they would be compelled to make the payment in the future.

He said, “I know how this country works. One day, you may be forced to return all the money you have collected and at that time you may not have it to repay.”

