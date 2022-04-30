AUDA-NEPAD assures stakeholders’ participation in NPoA Implementation

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu has assured Stakeholders of their active participation in the implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA).

Akobundu gave the assurance in her closing remark at the 5-day capacity building workshop on harmonization and finalization, monitoring and evaluation framework for the implementation of NPoA.

Akobundu described the NPoA as a National document and express satisfaction at the level of enthusiasm expressed by participants at the workshop.

She expressed optimism that the NPoA will stand the test of time having spent 5 days fine-tuning and improving the document for smooth implementation.

Akobundu thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his unalloyed support. She equally thanked the Secretary to Government of the Federation and APRM Focal Person, Barr Boss Mustapha and all participants who have contributed to the success of the process.

On his part, the Continental CEO of Africa Peer Review Mechanism, Prof Eddy Maloka represented by Jean Yves Adou said the continental body is pleased with Nigeria on the way it has conducted its Review activities and also the workshop since it started five days ago.





He said with Nigeria being the first to be reviewed in West Africa and the Fourth in the Continent, Nigeria has once more played its leadership role in moving the African continent forward.

The Continental CEO appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and Princess Akobundu for their giant strides in ensuring that Nigeria is reviewed for the second time and he urged participants and Nigerians to take ownership of the NPoA for a greater result.

The 5-day workshop had in attendance participants drawn from the 36 states of the Federation and FCT as well as people from MDAs, corporate organizations, civil society organizations and the organized private sectors.

The workshop also gave the opportunity to representatives of Ghana, Egypt, Uganda and Kenya to share their experiences with participants as members of the National Governing Council Members, Technical Research Institutes and the academia were all present.