Eid-el-fitri: Kwara SDP senatorial aspirant gives out 1,000 bags of rice, Semolina

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) senatorial aspirant in the Kwara South senatorial district, Professor Wale Sulaiman, has organised a Ramadan lecture/prayer where he distributed over 1,000 bags of rice and other food items to the Muslim faithful.

Speaking at the event, the politician said that the humanitarian gesture to the Muslim faithful and others was aimed at making the people experience a happy Sallah mood.

The donor, who is also the Asiwaju Ewe of Ajase-Ipo land, hosted the scores of Muslim residents from Ajase Ipo and neighbouring communities in his Ajase Ipo hometown.

The Ramadan lecture, themed, “The reward of one’s love for his community”, was organised in honour of the philanthropist and politician, Professor Wale Sulaiman.

A renowned Islamic scholar, Alhaji Balogun Almooroof, led hundreds of Muslims in the Ramadan prayer session.

The event was witnessed by the Olupo in council, Ajase-Ipo council of Ulamah, a former distinguished honourable member of Kwara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Oladipo Kadir, The Director-General Asiwaju Ewe Movement, Alhaji Abdulfatai Akorede, The Kwara South Senatorial Social Democratic Party (SDP) Chairman, Barrister Rasak Alabi, The Irepodun Local Government SDP Chairman, Hon. Yemi Aransiola and his Irepodun SDP youth leader Comrade John Adefila, amongst other dignitaries.

The event also witnessed a large turnout of religious leaders, dignitaries, Muslims, Islamic associations, and students.

Professor Wale Sulaiman distributed over 1,000 bags of rice and Semolina as his humanitarian gesture to all Muslim faithful present at the event during the holy month of Ramadan.