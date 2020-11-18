Attention, Operation Burst, Ogbomoso

Men of the Operation Burst in Ogbomoso zone have been doing a wonderful job since they took over security matters since the end of ENDSARS imbroglio. They have wormed themselves into the heads of the people because of their humane approach to security matters.

However, I want to advise the organisation to steer clear of land issues and not drag the good name of the organisation into the mud. The intervention of the organisation in a land dispute at Orile Igbon town in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday, November 14, 2020 puts the integrity of the organisation at stake.

According to reports, Operation Burst was invited to mediate in a matter of a land that was to be used to bury someone and there was argument over the land ownership when the police at Orile Igbon refused to arrest anyone without investigations. Without carrying out any investigation, men of Operation Burst were said to have descended on the land owners manhandled them and handed them over to the police to be prosecuted for breaking public peace.

And now, those arrested have been transferred to Iyaganku and are in custody purportedly on the order of the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State. It is hoped the accused will be given a fair hearing. This is to inform the Operation Burst that land dispute is a civil case that should be handled by the men of Civil Defence, the Police and the Law Court. Operation Burst should not allow their outfit to be used against the interest of the common man as happened at Orile Igbon.

The decision of the Oyo State Government to deploy Operation Burst to maintain security pending the time the regular police would resume operation is a pragmatic way to ensure security of lives and property in the land and it deserves kudos for this. However Operation Burst should serve public and not sectional or personal interest.

Ibrahim Gbolagade,

Oyo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…