Attack on Zulum: Provide adequate logistical support to security agencies, APC govs tell Buhari

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed reservations over logistical support being given to Nigerian Army battling the terror gang, Boko Haram, in the North-Eastern part of the country.

The governors raised the concern at the weekend sequel to insurgents’ attacks on the convoys of the Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum along Maiduguri/Baga Road of Borno State. Over 30 people reportedly fell to the firearms of the Boko Haram members.

The governors operating under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum in a statement signed by their Chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu advised “the Federal Government to immediately provide more logistical support to security agencies deployed to Borno State to ensure a speedy return to normal life in Borno State and the whole of North East.”

Reacting to the criticisms trailing Governor Zulum’s move to return the Internally Displaced Persons to their homestead being viewed as hasty in certain quarters, the APC governors argued that the initiative was laudable.

“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State Government to return citizens in the state back to normal life. We must rise in support of the people and government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promote trade and tax administration that fund their heinous activities.”

While praying for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, the governors maintained that “Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite peacebuilding process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North East.”

The statement further read in part: “We commiserate with the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020, on two convoys along Maiduguri/Baga Road of Borno State – one belonging to His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the second belonging to the Committee on Baga reconstruction.

“As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.

“Clearly, the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security agencies are very effective and the attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020, on the two convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents is to distract the government from ensuring that life return to normal in Borno State.

“We, on our part, shall continue to support our colleague, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum. We reaffirm our commitment to support our security agencies to end all activities of Boko Haram in all parts of Nigeria.”