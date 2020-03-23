Atiku’s son with coronavirus not at Ibadan PDP rally ― Makinde’s aide

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, has described as false those reports that son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, infected by coronavirus was present at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unification rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Rather, Adisa said it was a different member of the Atiku family, not Adamu, that was present at the rally.

While he sympathised with the Atiku family on the incident, Adisa asked Nigerians to discountenance reports that Adamu, who was infected by the virus, was the Atiku family member at the Ibadan rally.

“While we sympathise with the family of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, concerning the infection of one of his sons by Coronavirus.

“We want to place on record for the notice of the general public that the information suggesting that the said son of @atiku was the same person that represented him at the South West PDP unification rally in Ibadan, Oyo State is false.

“We have since confirmed that a different member of the Atiku family is the person so infected. The public should please ignore such unfounded rumour,” Adisa said.

