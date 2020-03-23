[BREAKING] COVID-19: Buhari suspends FEC meeting, orders all partially opened land borders closed for four weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the suspension of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting until further notice while also postponing the meeting of the Council of State scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 26.

The president was said to have taken the decision among other based on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #Coronavirus on Monday.

According to the Presidency’s twitter handle, “President @MBuhari, on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #Coronavirus, #PTFCOVID19 has approved the following additional measures:

i. Suspension of weekly FEC meetings until further notice

ii. Postponement of meeting of Council of State scheduled for Thur 26 March, 2020.

iii. All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed to human traffic for 4 weeks effective 23rd March, 2020.

v. In order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately;

v. If and when the need arises, any national assets required for use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilized and deployed;

vi. @NigeriaGov is at the highest level, engaging with state governors in order to ensure a collaborative and effective response to #COVID19.

vii.All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non-essential outings, until further advice is given.

#PTFCOVID19 assures all Nigerians of the concern of President @MBuhari and his determination to mobilize all resources to backup this national response.

“However, this commitment should be reciprocated by all citizens by respecting the advisory and obeying measures put in place to curtail the spread of #COVID19.

“The Presidential Task Force #PTFCOVID19 shall be updating Nigerians from time to time as the need arises.”

