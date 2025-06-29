ICPC secures conviction against aviation worker over fake employment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction in a case involving a staff member of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Elvis Simon Okerenyi, who was facing charges bordering on forgery and giving “fake employment” to a job-seeker.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Okerenyi had allegedly defrauded a job seeker, Titus Tavershima, of the sum of N1,000,000.00 to secure employment in the Federal Civil Service.

This act is contrary to Section 320 and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria, 2006.

Subsequently, the defendant entered into a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution; the initial seven-count charge was amended to a count charge to which the defendant pleaded guilty.

The defendant pleaded guilty upon his arraignment based on a plea bargain agreement before Justice S. C. Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and was convicted pursuant to section 270(10) ACJA on the only charge in the amended charge.

The court further sentenced the convict to One-year imprisonment or an option of a fine of N200,000.00 and ordered him to restitute the sum of N350,000.00 to Titus Tavershima, the victim of his crime as contained in a statement made available to Journalists on Sunday, by Demola Bakare, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission.