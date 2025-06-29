55-year-old man kills wife with machete in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed that a 55-year-old man, Hamidu Ali of Koriyel village, Babangida, Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe State, has allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife.

According to the State Police Command, on June 28, 2025, at about 1100hrs, the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call from inhabitants of Koriyel Village, Babbangida, Tarmuwa LGA, indicating that Hamidu Ali attacked and macheted his wife to death for unknown reasons and fled the area to an unknown destination.

The Command, through the PPRO, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, assured that efforts have been intensified to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice. This incident adds to a growing concern over Yobe State murder cases involving domestic and communal violence.

Meanwhile, the Command has vehemently denounced and condemned the arbitrary use of illegitimate means in the guise of seeking justice.

It has therefore apprehended two suspects for vigilantism and homicide, while one remains on the run.

According to the PPRO, “On June 27, 2025, at about 1700hrs, the Fika Divisional Police Headquarters apprehended Musa Sule, 25, and Muntari Suleman, 30, of Ngalda Town, Fika LGA, for the brutal killing of a victim over the alleged theft of a cellphone and power bank.”

The suspects have confessed to the crime, and investigations are ongoing for subsequent prosecution at the State CID. These arrests further highlight the disturbing trend in Yobe State murder cases, particularly involving mob actions and domestic violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, urged communities to respect the rule of law and report any grievances to the appropriate authorities rather than taking matters into their own hands.

He was quoted as saying, “We appeal to the good people of Yobe State to promote peaceful resolution of conflicts and support law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order in their communities.”

With these developments, the Command reiterates its commitment to curbing the rise in Yobe State murder cases and ensuring that justice is served in every instance.

