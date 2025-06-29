Oyo Speaker solicits support for new Eleruwa

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has solicited support for the newly crowned Eleruwa of Eruwaland, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola.

Ogundoyin stressed the need for the indigene and nonindigene of Eruwa to put the past behind them by rallying round Oba Adegbola to attract local and foreign investors to the town.

The Oyo Speaker made the appeal at the official coronation ceremony held at Eleruwa Stadium, Eruwa at the weekend.

He described the occasion as a monumental milestone and a restoration of dignity, peace, and tradition to the land after many years of chieftaincy tussle.

“Today is a day of history, healing, and homecoming. After years of legal battles, division, and uncertainty, we rejoice in the coronation of Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola. We are happy that the long wait has ended,” the Speaker said.

He noted that the annulment of Oba Adegbola’s earlier appointment in 2011 cast a long shadow on the community, but with his return, the people of Eruwa have regained their cultural identity and leadership structure.

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his courage and political will in resolving the prolonged Chieftaincy tussle in Eruwa, praising the Governor’s dedication to fairness and traditional values.

He further urged all stakeholders, royal families, and community members to embrace peace and put aside past grievances for the good of Eruwaland.

“We must now close the door on conflict and open the gates to unity, growth, and development. Let us all work with Oba Adegbola to bring development to Eruwa,” Ogundoyin said.

The Speaker prayed for a peaceful and impactful reign for the new Eleruwa and pledged the support of the Oyo State House of Assembly to the advancement of traditional institutions across the state.