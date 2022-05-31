Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate a blessing for Nigeria ― Tokunbo Pearse

A Chieftain of the Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tokunbo Pearse, on Tuesday, hailed the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections, describing it as a blessing for Nigeria.

According to him, his pledge to restructure the country has the potential to reverse the current trend of social, economic, and infrastructure decay.

Pearse, who is also Convener Reset Lagos PDP, maintained that Nigerians had good reason to believe that Atiku Abubakar as president would usher in a new era, characterized by economic development, increased security, equity and justice.

According to him, the reason lay in the fact that throughout his (Atiku) public life, he has never demonstrated negative tendencies of tribalism, religious bigotry and economic illiteracy.





Pearse recalled that the former vice president, during the campaign leading to his emergence as PDP presidential flag bearer, conducted an issues-based campaign, saying that Atiku sympathized with his fellow citizens, who for nearly eight years now under the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, had been faced with pain and anguish, among others, like never before, vowing to bring relief to the people and rescue the country from the verge of collapse if he won the PDP nomination and Nigerians voted him president, come 2023.

