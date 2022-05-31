Kaduna Assembly suspends two local govt chairmen over alleged misappropriation

Kaduna State House of Assembly has suspended two local government chairmen over alleged misappropriation of funds in their Local Government councils.

Those suspended by the House were the Chairman of Chikun Local Government Area, Mr Salasi Musa and that of Giwa LGA, Mr Abubakar Lawal.

Alhaji Ahmed Chokali, the member representing Zaria Kewaye Constituency raised the motion to suspend the duo during the sitting of the house on Tuesday.

In his argument before the house, he said, ‘the House can no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen continue to flout the state’s local government guidelines,”

“I stand here to move the motion that this House should conduct an investigation under Section 128 of the constitution to investigate the affairs of the two local government areas.





‘I call on the house to suspend the two chairmen in order to conduct a smooth and proper investigation,” he said.

Thus, the house subsequently suspended the chairmen and directed them to hand over the affairs of the local government councils to their deputies.

The Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani who presided over the session then directed the House Committee on Local Government to carry out in-depth investigations into the allegations levelled against them and make its findings known within the shortest possible time.

