Atiku in talks with five APC governors, campaign organisation claims 

Five governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) are now in talks with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over a possible cooperation in next year’s presidential election.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a telephone chat with the Tribune Online on Thursday.

According to him, the members of the ruling party are disillusioned with the state of affair in their party and are now keen to reach an understanding with the candidate of the main opposition party over the 2023 polls.

“Five APC governors are discussing with our party and our candidate to provide support in the election,” he claimed, saying that he would not be surprised if the APC governors decided to defect to the opposition party.

“We are not foreclosing any chance (of defection) at all because even as we speak, you do know that the APC itself is…people are gradually leaving the party, people are leaving in droves.

So, you cannot foreclose what these governors will do,” he added.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP affirmed that the APC governors involved in the talks are from different geopolitical zones in the country but declined to named them as he said: “We don’t have the right to disclose their identities. “

He said the APC governors are attracted to the PDP because of what he said is the massive failure of the ruling party, saying: “Why won’t they be attracted? Who doesn’t know the massive failure of the APC. Today, a dollar is N900. Today, Nigerians can hardly feed. Who wants to associated with failure?

“When you look at it, the programmes being enunciated by Atiku stand him out. Atiku is saying that for us to get the country right, we must first unite Nigeria, that we must stop the divisions that exist in our country, and that is the foundation.

“If you don’t get the foundation right, you can’t build something on nothing. And Atiku is providing practicable solutions to the issue. He is not muddling things up. Who doesn’t know?”

The campaign spokesman assured that the APC governors’ discussion with the party standard bearer is not a political gimmick but an effort to evolve solutions to the nation’s intractable problems.

“It can’t be a political gimmick. These are discussions that did not start today,” he said, adding that it is not just the former vice president that is excited about the prospects of the discussion but Nigerians “who can see that their desire of having Atiku elected into office is manifesting.”

Ologbondiyan noted that the PDP presidential candidate is desirous of running a government of national unity, which he said “will not be a winner takes all.”

“Government of national unity is part of the contemplation in Atiku’s campaign,” the spokesman declared.