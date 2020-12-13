ASUU wants FG to appoint acting VC for FUOYE

The Akure zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has called on the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to save the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) by appointing an acting vice Chancellor for the institution.

According to ASUU, the move will allow due process to be followed and help safeguard the process of appointing a substantive vice-chancellor from interference and compromise by the current leadership of the institution.

The tenure of the current VC, Professor Kayode Soromekun, would end by February 2021.

Addressing newsmen at the weekend, the chairman ASUU Akure zone, Prof Olufayo Olu-Olu, said the minister must prevail on the governing council not to influence the process so as to allow a qualified applicant to emerge as the new VC of the institution.

He spoke alongside ASUU Chairmen of Federal University of Technology, Akure, Dr Olayinka Awopetu ; Ekiti State University, Dr Kayode Arogundade; Dr Adeola Egbedokun from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Dr Gabriel Omonijo of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

He noted that the decision of the Federal Government to suspend the process of selecting new VC last week was a fallout of the union’s agitations and petitions to the minister of Education.

Olu-Olu said: “ASUU further called on the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, and all relevant stakeholders to save the institution from the claws of the vice-chancellor by following due process in the selection of its next vice-chancellor, by empowering the senate of the institution to elect a qualified Professor in acting capacity to salvage the situation.

“Workers now live under trepidation and fear of the powers of the unknown. This reign of impunity and anarchy must stop. Our Union is not averse to the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor in FUOYE or any other University in Nigeria but we have always insisted that due process must be followed.”

The governing council had, on Thursday, through a statement by the Deputy Director, Corporate Services of the institutions, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, revealed that the decision to suspend the selection process was in view of the over 120 petitions received from stakeholders over the process leading to the appointment of a new vice Chancellor.

He added that the decision was taken after the council’s meeting presided over by the chairman Governing council, Dr Mohammed Lawan Yahuza, promising that the council would be committed to a free and transparent process that will produce qualified individual to move the citadel of learning to a greater height.

