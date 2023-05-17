A woman who attacked a police officer has been charged and remanded in Kirikiri jail in Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos state.

On Tuesday, May 16, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this on his Twitter account

Hundeyin posted a photo of a lady grabbing a police officer by the uniform;

”Somewhere in Ogombo yesterday, she assaulted a police officer. She was arraigned today and has been remanded to the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case come up again in court.”