Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University in Niger State expelled twenty-three students for low academic performance and misconducts.

17 students had been advised to withdraw from the Institution related to poor academic performance, while seven were expelled for various misconducts.

Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, Vice Chancellor of the Institution, announced this while speaking to journalists in Minna yesterday ahead of the University’s 4th joint convocation on Saturday, May 21.

“A total of 6,154 students will graduate on Saturday, with 37 receiving first class honors, 954 receiving second class upper certificates, and 3, 283 receiving second class lower division,” he stated.

“A total of 1,538 will graduate with a third-class degree and 17 with a pass,” the VC announced.

He revealed that those involved in the combined convocation are the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 graduands adding that 5,719 students will be undergraduates while 435 are from the Post Graduate Diploma (PGD), Masters degrees, Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.).

The Vice-Chancellor said the Institution has zero tolerance for all sorts of crimes, especially cultism, drug abuse, and cybercrime, adding that anybody caught will be rusticated from the University.