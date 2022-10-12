ASP kidnapped in Kwara

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Kwara State Police command, Abdulmumini Yusuf, has been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the kidnap victim, popularly called “Emirate No1”, was serving at the Area Command in Ilorin.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday night while the ASP was about to enter his house in Ogidi community after the close of work.

It was also gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, had since visited the community following the development, just as heavy patrol of police officers were noticed around the community.

Speaking on the development, a local in the area, Jamiu Abdulganiy, said that the development had thrown the community into fear and apprehension; “when a police officer can be brazenly kidnapped.”

Also speaking on the incident, the Kwara State secretary of the community Policing Advisory Committee, Shola Muse, said the development had again brought to the fore, the growing insecurity in the state, adding that the situation is getting worse.

He called on the security agencies to improve crime prevention and control.

The Kwara CP, Paul Odama, confirmed the development, saying, “Yes, it’s true, but we are still on it.”

INSTRUCTION: USE 2ND SEO BELOW FOR STORIES OF LESS THAN 270 WORDS. PLS DO NOT COMBINE 2ND SEO WITH 1ST SEO ABOVE FOR ANY REASON!!!!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I’ll Hand Over A Nigeria Free Of Insecurity, Buhari Assures

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that he would hand over a Nigeria free of insecurity to the next set of leaders in 2023, assuring that his administration would root out all forms of banditry…

How Nigerian Doctors, Other Foreigners Are ‘Exploited’ In UK —BBC Investigation

NIGERIAN doctors recruited to practice in the United Kingdom (UK) are being professionally exploited, a report put together by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has claimed…