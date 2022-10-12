Alaafin stool: Members of Agunloye Ruling House stage protest

There is another twist to the succession bid to the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo, as twenty-eight families from the Agunloye Ruling House staged a peaceful protest in Oyo town over alleged marginalisation by the Kingmakers.

The protesters have warned that the selection of the new Alaafin might drag on for long if none of the families is considered to ascend the throne

They described as unacceptable an agelong recognition accorded only one out of the 29 ruling families from Agunloye Ruling House.

They posited that only one family out of the 29 ruling families in the Agunloye Ruling House has been ascending the throne anytime it was the turn of the ruling house.

The Mogaji Agunloye Isale Oja, Oyo town, Pa Isiaka Karimu, said that the family of Lawani Agogo Ija had produced the Alaafin on the three occasions the opportunity opened for Agunloye Ruling House to produce Alaafin.

He said the remaining 28 families would not allow themselves to be marginalised again this time around.

He said, ” Our appeal is to the Oyo Mesi, who are the kingmakers and to the state government as well, to allow fairness this time around. The 28 families who have been marginalised are also entitled to the throne.

” We won’t allow this opportunity to pass us by again and that is why we are making this passionate appeal to those concerned to be fair this time.

” There are 29 ruling families in Agunloye Ruling House and only one family out of the 29 has monopolised the throne. They still want to ascend the throne again this time but we won’t allow that. This can lead to legal war but we don’t want that. We have submitted the names of 14 contestants and we ask them to choose out of these names as the next Alaafin. They are all competent and qualified to rule.

“Alaafin Adelu Agunloye had 29 male children. The first of 29 was Lawani Agogoja who became Alaafin and later, two Alaafin, one from one of his children and another one, his grandson.

“Alaafin Lawani Agogoja reigned from 1905-1911. Alaafin Siyanbola Ladigbolu 1911-1944. Alaafin Bello Gbadegesin Ladigbolu2 1956-1968.”

“We the rest 28 princes of Agunloye Ruling House have been marginalised. Moreso, the descendants of these past three Alaafin are still contesting to fill the vacant stool of the Alaafin now. We, therefore, appeal to the governor to look into our case to consider the children of Agunloye House Isale Oja to fill the vacant stool and become the next Alaafin.

“The children of the three families who had reigned are still contesting now when the 28 remaining ruling families have not had a shot at the throne. What they are telling us is that we are not entitled to the throne but that won’t happen.”

He said the families had princes who have excelled in various fields and who have deep knowledge of tradition and culture and the carriage to succeed Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.





Recall that the Alaafin stool became vacant following the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on April 22 at the age of 83. Oba Adeyemi was produced by the Alowolodu Ruling House.

