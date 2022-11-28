Asking security operatives to lock up palaces amounts to breakdown of law and order, says Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday stated that the PDP-led administration has nothing to offer other than pain, harassment, intimidation, foisting of draconian rules, playing to the gallery and fear on the people of the state.

Oluomo Sunday Akere, a chieftain of the party who made the remark in a statement in Osogbo, maintained that he wonders why the governor should dabble into the issue of the traditional institution in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP-led administration should accept the reality that the immediate past Governor Alh. Gboyega Oyetola has the mandate of Osun State people till midnight Saturday 26th of November, 2022 and any action taken in his capacity as Governor is covered by the laws of the land”.

“For a Governor to dabble into traditional matters in this way amounts to nothing but an abuse of power and brazen politicization of traditional institutions. If there are complaints against the process of selecting any Oba, what the new administration should do is to encourage the complaints to seek redress in a court of law. Instructing security operatives to lock up palaces amount to an invitation to chaos and breakdown of law and order. ”

“No Governor has such a power and we will not hesitate to call the attention of Elders in the state to this as a matter of urgency so as to call this government to order.”

“We have had governments here before and none has ever taken this sort of dictatorial approach to issues of the state and traditional matters.”

“An Oba was installed in Igbajo without noise or rancour with all eminent personalities turning up to attend the event including kingmakers and members of the royal lineage doing all the necessary rites associated with the position without anyone coming out to complain or show disaffection.”

“The mere fact that the beneficiary of the process happens to be a politician doesn’t preclude him from ascending the throne of his forefathers.”

“Other Executive orders rolled out indicate that the administration totally lacks the capacity to run the affairs of this state. Osun is an elitist state peopled by highly educated citizens that should be so respected and its affairs handled with total adherence to the laws of the land. The State House of Assembly as a separate arms of government should call the infant administration to order so as not to set the state on fire.”

“The courts of law as another separate and independent arm should be allowed to come in when or where we have contentious issues. Former Governor Oyetola have the right to make appointment, direct and administered the affairs of the state till Saturday 26th November 2022 and no Jupiter can overturn decisions taken by him except a competent court of law”, he submitted.

In a separate statement by the party spokesperson, Chief Kola Olabisi who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, Sooko Taju Lawal, accused Adeleke of insulting the sensibilities of the State House of Assembly with the way he is utilizing executive orders to undermine the authority of the state legislative arm of government.

He advised the governor to stop behaving like a military administrator who could wake up from the wrong side of his bed and dish out any unpopular and unconscionable order as he wishes.

The state APC chief reminded Adeleke that there is a limit to the executive orders he could give without recourse to the state House of Assembly.

He observed that keen watchers of unfolding political events in Osun State since his inauguration as the state governor would not hesitate to conclude that he is bereft of his duties as the state governor.





Lawal stated that it is not part of the duties of a governor who is worth his salt to willingly heighten political tension in his domain as the end result of such would not be in his interest and the interest of the governed.

The Osun APC which explained that it knew the limitations of the new governor with reference to performance rating, wondered why the galaxy of his supposed knowledgeable cronies could not advise him right.

Lawal reminded Adeleke that the political venture he embarked upon could only lead to perdition as he has pointedly started on a wrong footing.

The state APC deputy chairman slammed Governor Adeleke that he could not see any escape root from the executive rascality which he has started dishing out like a bull in a China shop.

Lawal stated that some of the decisions he has just taken without recourse to the state House of Assembly would boomerang with a foreseeable devasting effect soonest.

In his words: “Osun State is not an enterprise owned by the Adeleke family where the governor can just wake up and dish out executive orders which could not be for any other reason but vindictiveness.

“Governor Adeleke has stepped on the tail of a tiger and he must be ready to face the consequences as the nation and all its component states are ruled by the constitution.

“Another laughable executive misconduct of Governor Adeleke was his order that the three newly-enthroned monarchs in the state who have been duly given their staff of offices should step aside with an order to the police to lock the palace.

“Governor Adeleke and his advisers should know that it’s only a court of law that can issue such an order asking any duly-enthroned monarch to step aside from his palace.

“With the unfolding development, Governor Adeleke has willingly thrown a stone at the colony of bees and he should be ready to be stung”.

“If it’s not a vengeance mission against some monarchs, why was it that the obnoxious executive order was selectively served as it was not the only three Obas who were singled out who were enthroned within the period in question?

“The house rats should plead with the bush rat that there is an urgent need for him to avert the effect of the overburdened use of the proverbial banana pills”, the Osun APC cautioned Adeleke.

