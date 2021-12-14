Artificial Insemination: Expert calls for establishment of performance record stations

A livestock production expert, Dr Godwin Oyedeji, has called for the establishment of Artificial Insemination performance record stations across the country for various species and breed development.

Oyedeji, stated this while delivering his speech as the chairman at the closing ceremony of a two-week Artificial Insemination training organised by Real People Concept Cattle Hub in Iwo, Osun State recently.

He noted that:”To be sincere, any Artificial Insemination without records of progeny performance is an exercise in futility. It may actually turn out to be genetic dilution or genetic erosion of high untapped genetic capital worth trillion dollars.

“Once genes are dilluted or eroded, they are lost forever, since genes cannot be created. Free range animals cannot be inseminated. Nigeria from literature has high quality genes for milk quality reported at 7.5 per cent butterflat compared with that of Friesan’s 3.5 per cent.

“We all have a responsibility to support government in its drive for improved livestock production, while government urged not to relent in its current drive. Record of performance stations must be established across the country for various species and breed development. The old Livestock Investigation and Breeding Centres (LIBCs) need be re-established and be run in collaboration with the private sector.

“The animals for AI breeding must be under confinement management system. The Inseminators must understand this very well so as not to cause further indigenous genetic loss to Nigeria. This is where the challenge lies, and where we need development partners to assist.

