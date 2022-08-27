Army dismisses 2 soldiers over murder of Yobe Islamic cleric

Nigerian Army has dismissed two soldiers over the death of Yobe State Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami.

Recall that the scholar who was travelling from Gashua offered a ride to one Lance Corporal John Gabriel.

However, on approaching Jajimaji the suspect told the cleric that he was hearing a strange sound from the car.

It was gathered that the Islamic scholar stopped the car to check. It was after he checked the car when he was returning to the car, the suspect shot him and he slumped and died.

It was also gathered that the suspect later called his friend, Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, but nemesis caught up with them and they were subsequently arrested.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Announcing their dismissal, the acting commander in charge of 241 Reece Battalion, Nguru, Yobe State, Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Abdullahi Osabo disclosed that “the duo of Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon were officially dismissed from the Nigerian Army on August 27, 2022.

He said the decision was taken, “After the joint board of inquiry set up by the army in collaboration with the police had found them guilty on a two-count charge.





Osabo revealed further that the suspects were found guilty of failure to perform duties and conduct prejudice to service discipline.

Before their dismissal, Tribune Online gathered that the suspects have also been demoted from Lance Corporal to private.

After that, the two suspects were derobbed in line with military law.

The commander added that the dismissed soldiers will be handed over to the police in Damaturu for prosecution in the court of law.