A driver of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the TRIBUNE titles, Alhaji Yisa Salami, was on Sunday attacked by armed robbers along old Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

The driver, who sustained serious bodily injury in the incident, could only give an account of the development on Wednesday at a private hospital where he has been receiving medical treatment.

The incident, which happened at about 3:30 am and 4:00 am at Gbede community along the interstate road, saw the hoodlums attacking the driver as he sustained cut on his head, while the armed robbers also took away his money and his vehicle battery.

The driver’s newspaper distribution vehicle was also damaged as the hoodlums smashed windscreen and doors of the vehicle, while bundles of the newspaper meant for Sunday distribution were also destroyed.

“They decided to damage my vehicle because they couldn’t get an expected amount of money from me. But they took away about N100,000 and phone from another occupant in the vehicle. The smashed windscreen injured my face. We were chased inside the bush and I got wounded running in the dark”, he said.

