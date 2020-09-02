Let us set aside political differences, support Gov Oyetola, CNA urges Osun indigenes

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Architect Olatunde Ojo, has urged citizens of Osun State to play down their political affiliations in the overall interest of Osun State.

Architect Ojo in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, given his performance in the last two years deserved the cooperation of all to achieve his dream of moving the South-West state beyond its present height.

The CNA further implored the indigenes to “put on the armour of steadfastness and be determined to take Osun State to the zenith of stability, progress and prosperity.”

The statement read in part: “It is a thing of absolute joy that the State of Osun clocked 29 years on the 27th of August 2020.

“Given the incredible obstacles that confronted our founding fathers during the struggle to actualise the laudable dream, such resounding triumph will never be forgotten. We appreciate all our heroes – past and present.

“It is on this note that I felicitate with His Excellency, Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the State of Osun, for his selflessness and modesty; his monumental sense of service and giant developmental strides since assumption of office.

“l implore all sons and daughters of the State, to put political differences aside and commit to the needs and aspirations of the State; we all must put on the armour of steadfastness and be determined to take Osun State to the zenith of stability, progress and prosperity.

“We, as critical stakeholders, must continue to rise to the point of national reputation, by displaying an improved new character, commitment and competence in our various fields of endeavour.

“We must encourage and support His Excellency, Gboyega Oyetola, in his determination to help the people climb one step higher on the great ladder of societal evolution.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE