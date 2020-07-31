Aristokrat 360 signs producer, TMXO

Grammy-nominated music producer, Timi ‘TMXO’ Aladeloba, has recently signed to Aristokrat 360. Aristokrat 360 is a management and consulting agency currently housing various acts such as Grammy-nominated producer Kel-P; musical artiste, Seyi Shay; sound engineer Focus Ramon; and many more.

TMXO is a music producer and deejay who began his music career in 2013 after completing an internship as a studio producer. His production style is noted by his bass-driven sound with lush synths and instrumentation.

From there, he expanded his catalogue with songwriting, A&R and production credits along with living deejay performances across international stages. TMXO served as Head of Music Production for the popular event Art X Live.

In March 2020, he released his debut EP ‘TMXOO1: Aladeloba to critical acclaim. He received a Grammy nomination for his production on Burna Boy’s 2019 album ‘African Giant’.