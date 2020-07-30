Nigeria records 481 new COVID-19 cases, total now 42,689

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 481 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 481 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 42,689.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 30th of July 2020, 481 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 42689 cases have been confirmed, 19270 cases have been discharged and 878 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 481 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (96), Lagos (89), Plateau (68), Ogun (49), Edo (44), Rivers (43), Oyo (25), Osun (23), Delta (15), Enugu (11), Kano (7), Kaduna (7), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,04312,7062,145192
FCT3,7102,5501,11842
Oyo2,7131,4271,25927
Edo2,2855061,69881
Rivers1,7823071,42352
Kano1,5912641,27453
Delta1,501991,35943
Kaduna1,4032661,12512
Ogun1,3852871,07523
Plateau1,12463646919
Ondo1,12355154824
Enugu80135842518
Ebonyi78516559624
Kwara75352121319
Katsina74226245723
Borno613956935
Gombe6076052423
Abia5451144265
Bauchi5411051813
Osun52328023112
Imo4683401199
Benue346282586
Bayelsa3283027721
Jigawa322330811
Nasarawa312812238
Niger2237813312
Akwa Ibom221931217
Sokoto154113716
Adamawa14046859
Anambra135487512
Ekiti13275552
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe675548
Taraba5443110
Cross River453393
Kogi5032

