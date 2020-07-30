Nigeria records 481 new COVID-19 cases, total now 42,689

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 481 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 481 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 42,689.
The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 30th of July 2020, 481 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 42689 cases have been confirmed, 19270 cases have been discharged and 878 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 481 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (96), Lagos (89), Plateau (68), Ogun (49), Edo (44), Rivers (43), Oyo (25), Osun (23), Delta (15), Enugu (11), Kano (7), Kaduna (7), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,043
|12,706
|2,145
|192
|FCT
|3,710
|2,550
|1,118
|42
|Oyo
|2,713
|1,427
|1,259
|27
|Edo
|2,285
|506
|1,698
|81
|Rivers
|1,782
|307
|1,423
|52
|Kano
|1,591
|264
|1,274
|53
|Delta
|1,501
|99
|1,359
|43
|Kaduna
|1,403
|266
|1,125
|12
|Ogun
|1,385
|287
|1,075
|23
|Plateau
|1,124
|636
|469
|19
|Ondo
|1,123
|551
|548
|24
|Enugu
|801
|358
|425
|18
|Ebonyi
|785
|165
|596
|24
|Kwara
|753
|521
|213
|19
|Katsina
|742
|262
|457
|23
|Borno
|613
|9
|569
|35
|Gombe
|607
|60
|524
|23
|Abia
|545
|114
|426
|5
|Bauchi
|541
|10
|518
|13
|Osun
|523
|280
|231
|12
|Imo
|468
|340
|119
|9
|Benue
|346
|282
|58
|6
|Bayelsa
|328
|30
|277
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Nasarawa
|312
|81
|223
|8
|Niger
|223
|78
|133
|12
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|93
|121
|7
|Sokoto
|154
|1
|137
|16
|Adamawa
|140
|46
|85
|9
|Anambra
|135
|48
|75
|12
|Ekiti
|132
|75
|55
|2
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|67
|5
|54
|8
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Cross River
|45
|33
|9
|3
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
