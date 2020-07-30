Nigeria records 481 new COVID-19 cases, total now 42,689

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 481 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 481 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 42,689.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 30th of July 2020, 481 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 42689 cases have been confirmed, 19270 cases have been discharged and 878 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 481 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (96), Lagos (89), Plateau (68), Ogun (49), Edo (44), Rivers (43), Oyo (25), Osun (23), Delta (15), Enugu (11), Kano (7), Kaduna (7), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,043 12,706 2,145 192 FCT 3,710 2,550 1,118 42 Oyo 2,713 1,427 1,259 27 Edo 2,285 506 1,698 81 Rivers 1,782 307 1,423 52 Kano 1,591 264 1,274 53 Delta 1,501 99 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,403 266 1,125 12 Ogun 1,385 287 1,075 23 Plateau 1,124 636 469 19 Ondo 1,123 551 548 24 Enugu 801 358 425 18 Ebonyi 785 165 596 24 Kwara 753 521 213 19 Katsina 742 262 457 23 Borno 613 9 569 35 Gombe 607 60 524 23 Abia 545 114 426 5 Bauchi 541 10 518 13 Osun 523 280 231 12 Imo 468 340 119 9 Benue 346 282 58 6 Bayelsa 328 30 277 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Nasarawa 312 81 223 8 Niger 223 78 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 93 121 7 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Adamawa 140 46 85 9 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Ekiti 132 75 55 2 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 45 33 9 3 Kogi 5 0 3 2

