Eid-el-Kabir: Seek the end of COVID-19 in your prayers, ROMO chair urges Muslims

The chairman of Riders And Owners Of Motorcycles Organisation (ROMO) in Ogun State, Alhaji Olushola Shotayo, has urged Muslim faithful across the country to seek the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in their prayers to God.

Shotayo said this while felicitating the Muslim community in the state and country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, encouraging them to follow all prevention guidelines on the infection.

According to Shotayo in his Eid-el-Kabir issued through his media aide, Femi Akinlawon, the celebration typifies faithful and total submission to the will of Allah as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim, adding that it also calls for total submission to the constituted authority.

Shotayo equally appealed to the Muslim community to be steadfast in their prayers and positively impact on their neighbours and the larger society.

He urged Muslim faithful and other residents of the state to continue praying for Governor Dapo Abiodun for the success of the administration.

He said: “While we celebrate, let’s consider and strictly adhere to all government’s COVID-19 guidelines. As the governor has said, no gathering at Eid. Please let’s stay at home and worship.

“God will always hear our prayers anywhere we pray. I want us to understand that Governor Abiodun’s directive that there should be no gathering for prayer is not to deprive us of God’s blessing at this time but to prevent us from further spreading the pandemic.”

Shotayo pledged to ensure sanity among motorcycle riders in the state.