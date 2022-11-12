Are microwaved foods safe?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Are microwaved foods safe?

Since I work far away from home, my wife usually prepares my food which I have to microwave on a daily basis before eating. In view of this, I am worried about the possibilities of radioactive elements in my food from the microwave

Luke (by SMS)

 

It’s not true that Microwaves make food “radioactive.” All your microwave does is make the water molecules in food move, which creates friction that heats it up. Microwaves do create a small magnetic field but a lot of work goes into making sure there’s not enough to cause problems. Just don’t use a Microwave with a damaged door.

